Nebraska state track and field day four highlights and results

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTIV) - The final day of the Nebraska state track and field meet featured finals for classes C and B.

Class C hit the track first in the morning session. In the boys 1600-meters, Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker finished second.

Jack Pille of Oakland-Craig was able to come out with a victory in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of just over :39 seconds.

And in the boys 100-meter hurdles, Deagan Puppe of Laurel Concord Coleridge comes out on top with a time of just over :15 seconds.

"I was really hoping the other kids right next to me clipped hurdles too and they did," said Puppe. "So it just helped me get the race a lot closer together."

Move on to the girls distance races which were all owned by Jordyn Arens. The freshman finishes first in the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs. Arens was joined by her brother Connor who she says has helped all along the way.

"He's a senior and he allows me to warm up with him at state and stuff," said Arens. "We go on recovery runs together and I'm really thankful that I have a brother that will help me through it."

In class B, Logan Moeller of Pierce wins the triple jump and Ryan Kramer of Boone Central takes first in the 300 hurdles.