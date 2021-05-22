Senior Sudan official resigns over killing of 2 protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Sudanese official has resigned in protest over the killing of two protesters this month. Aisha Mousa, a member of the ruling Sovereign Council, says she submitted her resignation a day after troops forcibly dispersed a protest outside the military headquarters in Khartoum. Two young protesters were killed and over three dozen others were wounded at the time. Mousa claims that civilians in the 14-member joint military and civilian Sovereign Council have been sidelined. There was no immediate comment from the ruling body. Sudan has been on a fragile path to democracy since an uprising led to the military’s ouster of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.