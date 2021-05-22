Siouxland Foster Closet hosts open house

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Foster Closet hosted an open house Saturday to let people come and see its purpose.

Foster Closet has been open for about three years.

They provide free clothes and necessities to foster parents or anyone taking care of a child in out-of-home placement.

Foster parents can make an appointment and come get what they need for their foster children.

"So often foster kids will show up in placements whether it's out of home placement or moving from foster home to foster home with clothes that don't fit them sometimes no clothes just what they have on their back sometimes clothes that are way too big or way too small or completely out of season and so for that reason it's important that they get close that look nice and fit them," said Rochelle Pfeifer, Director Siouxland Foster Closet.

In honor of Foster Care Appreciation months, the Foster Closest had appreciation bags at the open house.

Pfeifer also has surveys the parents can fill out to get feedback on more ways they can support foster parents.