Summer-like weekend continues with small chances for storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was quite summer-like with temperatures jumping into the 80s and a bit of mugginess in the air.



There was a little more cloud cover than what we saw on Friday but it was overall a pretty pleasant day.



Overnight we will have a small chance to get a thunderstorm to develop but most of us are likely to stay dry.



That small chance carries into Sunday morning.



The bulk of the day stays mostly cloudy but dry with another small chance for an isolated late-day thunderstorm.



The better chance for thunderstorms comes late Sunday night as a line of storms moves in from the west.



These will be weakening as they move east but could still be strong to severe as they reach the area around midnight.



More on this chance for storms tonight on News 4.