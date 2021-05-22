Teenager flown to Sioux Falls following collision with school bus

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - One teen was flown to Sioux Falls for medical attention following a collision with a school bus.

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the intersection of 370th Street and Hickory Avenue, two miles northeast of Sioux Center, IA around 4 p.m. Friday.

When Sioux Center Fire Dept. arrived they found Anneliese Vander Waal, age 17, of Orange City trapped in her vehicle and required extraction.

She was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health; she was later flown to Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

James Keizer, age 74, of Hull, IA was driving a 2015 Blue Bird school bus, which had no students onboard at that time. He was transported by private vehicle to Hegg-Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley for treatment.

Police say Keizer was driving the bus eastbound on 370th Street, Vander Waal was driving eastbound on 370th Street behind Keizer.

Police say Keizer stopped for other vehicles before attempting to turn north onto Hickory Avenue and Vander Waal struck the school bus.