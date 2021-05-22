The Latest: Egyptian mediators work to shore up cease-fire

An Egyptian diplomat says two teams of Egyptian mediators are in Israel and the Palestinian territories to continue talks on firming up a cease-fire deal — and securing a long-term calm. The diplomat says Saturday that discussions include implementing agreed-on measures in Gaza and Jerusalem, including ways to prevent practices that led to the latest fighting. The official did not elaborate. He was apparently referring to tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes deliberations.