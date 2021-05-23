Attic fire causes $3,600 in damage

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday night in Le Mars, Iowa.

Crews were called to 326 Plymouth Street SE at 8:18 P.M., according to a press release.

Fire Chief David Schipper said crews made entry and put out a fire in the attic. The release states heavy smoke was present in the attic and had to be ventilated with positive pressure fans.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature. The release states electrical equipment malfunctioned in the attic to an air conditioning unit. The fire burnt wiring and attic insulation.

Firefighters removed the burning insulation by hand with buckets and extinguished the insulation outside. Crews were on the scene for one hour.

The damage is estimated to be $3,600.

One man was in the home at the time of the fire. He was treated on the scene by Le Mars ambulance for smoke and released. No one else was injured.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by Merrill Fire Department, Le Mars Ambulance, Le Mars Police, Anthony Plumbing and Heating and MidAmerican Energy.