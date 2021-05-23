Bishop Heelan Catholic High School celebrates class of 2021 with commencement ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A day of celebration for the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Class of 2021.

"Graduates, you may flip your tassels as the latest graduating class of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School," said Christian Bork, Principal.

The school celebrated its 71st graduating class this afternoon at the Orpheum Theatre.

"Everything that's so important to me was just made here," said Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, Co-Valedictorian.

Ninety-four Bishop Heelan Catholic students walked across the stage Sunday as the school celebrated its commencement.

Dealing with a pandemic...learning from home…Among everything else the class of 2021 had to endure…. one graduate says they're thankful to be able to celebrate somewhat normally.

"Everything's kind of been harder with it. It's been times of isolation and times of learning on our own and trying things that have never been done before. So, it's really been a unique experience, but it's also been very rewarding. So, even though it's been so difficult… all the accomplishments and being here with everyone today. It just means so much more," said Avery Nelson, Co-Valedictorian.

Taking time to recognize and remember the past four years.

"I'm just so unbelievably lucky to be able to celebrate my whole class together on a fun day like this. Just a whole accumulation of years and years of learning and growing together. I'm just super lucky and it's super exciting," said Fitzsimmons.

While their class had their share of hardships… Nelson said knowing what others have gone through makes their day that much more special.

"I know how much last year's class missed out on and we're so fortunate to have this ability to celebrate together. It really does mean a lot to all of us," said Nelson.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School's principal Christian Bork had some parting words of wisdom for the graduates.

"I just hope they always take away the knowledge that they can do anything, be anything and go as far as they desire. That's what I want them to know and understand and to achieve," said Christian Bork, Principal.

Crusader alumni… taking the next steps into their future.

Nelson's plans for the future include attending the University of Iowa on the engineering or pre-med track. Fitzsimmons said she's planning on Benedictine College for nursing.