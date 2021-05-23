Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the Grammys’ biggest critics, who felt they’ve been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at the Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn’t earn a single nomination for its 2021 show, despite having the year’s biggest song with “Blinding Lights.” But at Sunday’s show, he’s the top nominee competing for an impressive 16 awards. Drake’s 27 wins make him the most decorated artist in the history of the Billboard Awards. He’s up for seven honors this year and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award.