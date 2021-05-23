Federal judge: Tribe allowed to join Mount Rushmore lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A federal judge will allow a Native American tribe to join legal arguments opposing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's efforts to put on a July Fourth fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The Republican governor has sued the Department of the Interior after the National Park Service denied the state a permit to hold a fireworks display at the monument.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange ruled the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe can join the case.

Lange granted the tribe's request in part because the Park Service cited concerns from local Native American tribes for denying the state's application.