May 23: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases continue to decline

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 10,257 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,316,006 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,594,518 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 115 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 370,615 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 357,533 have recovered, an increase of 170 since Saturday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,035.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (357,533) and the number of deaths (6,035) from the total number of cases (370,615) shows there are currently 7,047 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 122 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 131. Of those hospitalizations, 37 are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

