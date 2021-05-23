Overnight shooting in NJ leaves two dead, 14 wounded

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (NBC) - Two people are dead and at least 12 others injured after a mass shooting at a New Jersey house party Saturday night.

Police say at least 100 people of all ages attended the party at a home in Fairfield Township.

"15-year-olds to 80-year-olds were having a good time, it was a 90s theme party. It wasn't a shooting gathering, it wasn't a hunting expedition. It was a party and a few bad apples decided to turn it into something else." Said John Fuqua, President of Life Worth Living

The shooting happening just before midnight.

An unidentified 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman died.

"it was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night. There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest." Said Melissa Helmbrecht CEO of Hopeloft.

Police said several people were taken to area hospitals with gunshots injuries. At least one person was in critical condition.

"This isn't the first time. We've had a lot of violence in our community, a lot of fighting." Said Helmbrecht.

It was unclear who opened fire or why, and no arrests were immediately reported.

The property where the shooting took place is located in a wooded area near a cemetery and a school.

Police could be seen searching the area with dogs over a large perimeter.