Thunderstorms become possible tonight with strongest of storms to stay west of Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The warmer and more humid weather we’ve been feeling lately continued for our Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Thunderstorms will be developing today in western Nebraska and some of those could be severe.

That line of storms will move eastward but not reach the KTIV viewing area until after midnight and by that time they will be losing a lot of their intensity giving Siouxland only a slight chance of storms for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Thunderstorm chances will be pretty good from Monday evening into Monday night with lows Monday night in the low 60s.

Many of the rain chances will be gone by Tuesday with only an isolated thundershower possibly still around with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler weather will continue to move in by later in the workweek. We’ll take a look at that on News 4 at 5 and 10.