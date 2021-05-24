AP: Top cop in Black man’s deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until the footage emerged last month. New state police documents obtained by The Associated Press show numerous inconsistencies between Lt. John Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having of the Black man’s arrest. That included false claims to investigators that Greene was still a threat to flee after his wrists and ankles were cuffed.