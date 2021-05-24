Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have meandered, echoing Wall Street’s mixed close last week. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei rose in Monday afternoon trading, while shares in South Korea and Hong Kong fell. Australia’s index was higher. Several central bank rate decisions are expected in the region this week, in New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia. Tokyo shares were higher as the government prepared to extend a “state of emergency” to curb the spread of COVID-19. The uneven rollout for the vaccines against COVID-19 remains a risk factor for regional markets. On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 ended lower.