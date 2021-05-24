Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an ‘outrageous incident’

President Joe Biden says the forced diversion by Belarus of a commercial passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist was “a direct affront to international norms” and condemned the action as an “outrageous incident.” Biden joined calls for an international investigation as European Union nations imposed sanctions against Belarus in reaction to Sunday’s forced diversion of the Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight. The flight had originated from Greece, but was forced to land in Minsk. Biden referred to the incident as a shameful assault “on both political dissent and the freedom of the press.”