Former SSC High School staff member pleads not guilty to sexual assault in District Court

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to charges in Dakota County District Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested on April 28, on three counts, including first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse by a school employee.

Rogers was also arrested in March for sexually assaulting another 15-year-old in December 2020.

Monday's not guilty plea in Dakota County District Court stems from the March arrest.

After his second arrest, Rogers' bond has been increased to over $1 million. A preliminary hearing for his April 28 arrest is set for June 1.

His arrest came after an investigation that began back on March 3.

Court documents say on March 3 the South Sioux City Police Department was notified by a staff member at the South Sioux City High School of a possible sexual assault.

Documents say the staff member was told by a 15-year-old she was sexually assaulted by Rogers, who was a staff member at South Sioux City High School at the time.

After being informed of the possible assault, investigators interviewed the 15-year-old, who said in December 2020 she went to Rogers' house for a vape pen Rogers said he would provide her.

The 15-year-old says when she arrived, Rogers invited her in to sit on his couch. When the 15-year-old refused to sit, Rogers allegedly forced her down onto the couch and sexually assaulted her.

The 15-year-old said she was later able to escape.

Court documents say when interviewed by investigators, Rogers admitted offering a vape pen to the 15-year-old.

Rogers told investigators he had sexual relations with the teenager and that she had "come on to him." He admitted to having sexual relations with the teenager on two separate occasions.

After being arrested in March, investigators seized Rogers' mobile phone.

Court documents say investigators eventually got a search warrant for the phone and discovered numerous video clips of Rogers engaging in sexually explicit actions with a different minor.

Investigators say they interviewed the girl in the video clips on April 28 and she admitted to performing sexual acts with Rogers while she was 15 and 16 years old. She also admitted to exchanging nude photos with Rogers after he requested them.

The minor says the relationship with Rogers began in 2019 while he was an assistant coach at South Sioux City High School, where she was a freshman.