Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to launch initiative to reconnect Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Monday morning, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore are scheduled to hold a news conference to announce an initiative to reconnect Nebraskans to relationships, activities and service opportunities temporarily disrupted the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks will join Ricketts and Shore to encourage Nebraskans to get out and enjoy the state's parks and activities.