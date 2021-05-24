Skip to Content

Huskers’ Hoiberg hires Shannan Lum as recruiting coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Shannan Lum has been hired as recruiting coordinator for the Nebraska men’s basketball program. Lum will be the second woman to hold the title at a Power Five school. The other is Bailey Bachamp. She’s been Kansas State’s recruiting coordinator and assistant to the head coach for four years. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg created the recruiting coordinator job after last season. Lum will monitor the NCAA transfer portal, implement and manage the team’s recruiting database and assist with recruiting research. She also will help the staff with scouting and game preparation.

