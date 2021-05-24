Israel appoints former operative as new Mossad spymaster

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of David Barnea as the new head of the country’s spy agency, the Mossad. Barnea, a former longtime Mossad operative, will succeed Yossi Cohen as head of Israel’s intelligence agency on June 1, Netanyahu said Monday. Cohen has served as Israel’s spymaster since taking office in 2016. He acted as Netanyahu’s close confidant and informal envoy. He helped orchestrate the normalization agreements Israel signed with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco last year.