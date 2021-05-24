Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Witnesses say Malian soldiers have rounded up the president and prime minister and taken them to military headquarters. The development came Monday just hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier. There is no immediate confirmation as to why a meeting was abruptly called at the military headquarters in Kati, but it came just hours after the new Cabinet positions were announced, As the meeting at Kati carried on into Monday night, residents also report troop movements at several places in the capital, Bamako.