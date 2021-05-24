May 24: Iowa reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop below 7,000

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 5,462 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,321,468 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,604,545 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, there were 55 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 370,670 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 357,732 have recovered, an increase of 199 since Sunday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,035.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (357,732) and the number of deaths (6,035) from the total number of cases (370,670) shows there are currently 6,903 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 118 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 122. Of those hospitalizations, 33 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.