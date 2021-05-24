May 24: Nebraska reports nearly 800,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 796,843 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 7,858 since Friday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 53.7% of Nebraska's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,650,311 vaccine doses. As of Monday morning, 114,946 people are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 170 more positive cases reported over the weekend. In total, there have been 223,054 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 73 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down by 2 since Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,249 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state.