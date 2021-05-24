May 24: South Dakota reports active COVID-19 cases drop to 522

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Monday 2,017 more people have completed their vaccine series, meaning 315,496 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means an estimated 48.68% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 53.74% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 644,142 of its allocated vaccines, with 284,487 being Moderna, 340,120 being Pfizer and 19,535 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the May 24 report, health officials confirmed 29 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 522 active cases in the state, which is down 46 from yesterday.

A total of 121,416 of South Dakota's 123,942 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 61 patients remaining hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, South Dakota has confirmed 2,004 virus-related deaths in the state.

South Dakota has added residents between the ages of 12-15 to their percentage of vaccine series completed. From now on, the percentage of vaccine series completed in South Dakota will include residents 12 and older.