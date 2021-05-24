Do you like to make a difference? Would you like to create and learn something new each day? Are you an avid social media networker? If you would like to be part of an Emmy award-winning team and produce daily newscasts for the number one television station, we are searching for our next Multi-Media News Producer.

You must be an organized self-starter who can produce aggressive, visually appealing daily newscasts. You will select, write and format stories of interest to our viewers, and strive to present that content in a concise and compelling manner.

We're looking for a hard-working, creative journalist, who will assist and work with reporters on developing the best news product possible on-air and on ktiv.com. This position will work closely with Anchors, Assistant News Director, Content Manager, Social Media/Digital Content Manager and News Director. A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred. You must have the ability to make deadline decisions under pressure while working as a team player.

You can send your resume and references to:

Keith Bliven – News Director

KTIV Television Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City IA 51108

Or you can email them directly to kbliven@ktiv.com