Nebraska inmates’ fight to wed ends after one of them dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and 49-year-old Paul Gillpatrick had waged since 2014. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed their case Wednesday. Gillpatrick and Wetherell got engaged in 2011, but officials consistently refused to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony, or allow them to marry via video.