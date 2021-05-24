Ricketts: Nebraska discontinuing its Directed Health Measures, mask mandates prohibited in state office buildings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - During his final COVID-19 briefing, Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announced the state would be discontinuing its Directed Health Measures.

Gov. Ricketts announced Nebraska's DHMs will expire at midnight tonight.

Additionally, Ricketts has issued an executive that says face masks and coverings are not to be required by any state agency. The order also prohibits masks mandates in any State of Nebraska office building.

Under this new executive order, state employees who had been working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic will return to in-person work arrangements. An exception will be made for any teammates who position is considered work-from-home for non-COVID-19 purposes.

The governor is also rescinding several executive orders that had been issued during the pandemic. The orders below are to be officially rescinded on June 1.

Ricketts says these changes are partly due to over 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Nebraska as of May 24. In total, about 50% of Nebraskans eligible for the COVID-19 are now fully vaccinated.