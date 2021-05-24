Saunders County approves solar farm construction near Yutan

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A county board in eastern Nebraska has approved plans by Omaha Public Power District to build the state’s first solar power plant. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Saunders County Board voted unanimously last week to approve a conditional use permit for the solar farm, despite some local opposition to the project and a vote by the county’s local planning commission against it. OPPD revealed in April that it had signed a contract to build the huge bank of solar panels on 500 acres south of Yutan. The project would be the largest solar farm in Nebraska and is the first step toward the utility’s plan to provide 600 megawatts of solar power.