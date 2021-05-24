Siouxland Freedom Park plans events for Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park is planning several events to honor the service and sacrifice of America's military men and women during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 30th, the "Thunder On The Missouri" remembrance ride is planned from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, to Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux City, Nebraska. This will be the 7th annual ride to our own Vietnam Memorial Wall at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska. It's like the "Run For The Wall" done annually in Washington DC.

Past rides have had as many as 200+ bikers come to South Sioux City. They have come from a four state area including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Single bikers or bikers as a group arrive to participate. The event generates business for the local area.

Local patriot guard, legion riders, and legion posts are involved in honoring our veterans with this event.

Contact Janet Kumm, (618) 218-2361, jbkumm@yahoo.com, with any questions. Or contact Michael Kumm, (618) 218-2360, mlkumm@yahoo.com.