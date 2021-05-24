Some strong storms become possible this evening as front moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The humidity stuck around on Monday along with a lot of clouds and a few light rain showers.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase this evening and continue into the early part of the overnight with some hail and wind a possibility with any of the storms that are able to develop.

Look for lows tonight to stay pretty warm in the low 60s.

Tuesday will give us clearing skies and decreasing humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday is looking like a very nice day with light winds and low humidity levels with highs near 80.

By Wednesday night, we’ll see chances of storms returning with lows in the upper 50s and some of those storms could again be strong to severe.

We'll see some pretty good cooling by late in the week.

I'll have more about the storm chances and that late week cool-down tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.