Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court has convicted a paramilitary officer of killing a protester during a deadly breakup of a protest camp in the capital, Khartoum, two years ago and sentenced him to death. The court ruled the officer, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, ran over a protester with his car as security forces were dispersing a sit-in outside the military headquarters in June 2019. The protesters was one of over 120 people killed during that month’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan. The crackdown came two months after the military ousted then-President Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule.