Trial venue moved for man charged in death of Wilton teen

TIPTON, Iowa (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged in the stabbing death last year of another man in rural Iowa has been moved from Cedar County to Dubuque County.

The change in venue ordered Friday came after an estimated 1 in 4 people in Cedar County had formed an opinion on whether Milton Serrano Jr., 21, was guilty of killing 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton, the Quad City Times reported.

The courthouse in Dubuque is about 73 miles (117.5 kilometers) from Cedar County.

Police have said Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a July 19 party at a home south of Clarence. Investigators said that hours after the stabbing, Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media.

A judge postponed Serrano’s first-degree murder trial until Aug. 24 to accommodate the criminal docket in Dubuque County.