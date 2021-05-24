UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain is in critical condition after being shot in London. The Taking the Initiative Party says Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on Sunday. It said Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests, had received “numerous death threats.” The Metropolitan Police force says a 27-year-old woman is in a hospital in critical condition after being shot in southeast London in the early hours of Sunday. It did not identify her, but said “there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack.” Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests.