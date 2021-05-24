Weekend News Anchor

KTIV News 4 has a job opening for a News Anchor/Producer to produce and anchor the Award-winning weekend newscast for the number one television station in the market.

This position will also assist and oversee weekend news assignments and is responsible for the accuracy of news content. Produce/edit newscasts using the Avid system.

Additional duties include general assignment reporting, filling in on the assignment desk and serving as a backup anchor for evenings/mornings.

Reporting involves shooting, writing, and editing news stories on-air and online. You will also make public appearances when requested.

A degree in Journalism or Mass Communications is preferred along with television news reporting and anchor experience. Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record and be physically able to lift camera field equipment. Must also have the desire to learn, work well with others, and to win.

To apply, send a resume and video link to the address below:

Keith W. Bliven

News Director

KTIV Television Co.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

Or you can email your information to kbliven@ktiv.com

KTIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.