White House, Kremlin, aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in the proposed host city of Geneva this week to finalize details. The summit would come at the end of Biden’s first foreign trip as president, a week-long swing through Europe that includes a stop in the United Kingdom for a summit of the Group of Seven, leaders of the world’s richest nations. He also will visit the Brussels headquarters of NATO.