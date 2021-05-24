World Bank allocates $2 billion to fund projects in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The World Bank says it has allocated $2 billion to cash-stripped Sudan as the transitional government has struggled to address the county’s decades-long economic woes. It said Monday the funds would be used to finance big infrastructure projects along with others to help displaced people over the next 12 months. In March, Sudan cleared its overdue payments to the World Bank after the U.S. administration provided bridge financing of $1.15 billion. Sudan is now on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The country has since sought to reintegrated into the international community after decades of isolation.