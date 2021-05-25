100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre, still toting the damage

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Black Tulsa never really recovered from the devastation that took place 100 years ago, when nearly every structure in Greenwood, the fabled Black Wall Street, was flattened and as many as 300 people were killed. The Tulsa Race Massacre is just one of the starkest examples of how Black wealth has been sapped, again and again, by racism and racist violence — forcing generation after generation to start from scratch while shouldering the burdens of being Black in America. All in the shadow of a Black paradise lost.