4th Czech health minister resigns since start of pandemic

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has lost its fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says current office-holder Petr Arenberger called him in Brussels, where Babis is attending a summit of European Union leaders, to announce his resignation. Arenberger, the director of Prague’s University Hospital Vinohrady, was only sworn in on April 7. He has been under fire from the media due to alleged irregularities in his tax returns. Babis says he plans to reappoint Adam Vojtech, who was health minister when the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, to the post.