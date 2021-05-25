Baby Girl Sussex is coming, so what’s big bro Archie to do?

NEW YORK (AP) — It won’t be long before Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is a big brother. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer. Seasoned parents and pediatric experts have tips for making the introduction of a new sibling go smoothly. They say it takes preparation and diligence — especially now when the upheaval of the pandemic poses extra challenges. Parents might encounter toilet regression, sleep strikes and aggressive behavior from their toddlers. Don’t freak out, the pros say. Child psychiatrist Helen Egger suggests preparing toddlers by giving them dolls or stuffed animals and play-acting how to take care of a newborn. She says young ones should also be prepared for mom to be away in the hospital.