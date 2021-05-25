Boil advisory issued for portion of Oneida Street in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Crews working on replacing watermain valves on Oneida Street in Storm Lake, Iowa had to temporarily shut off water Tuesday. Because of this, the 400 and 500 blocks of Oneida Street have been issued a boil advisory.

Residents in the affected area will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

City officials for Storm Lake say resident should bring water to a boil for a full minute or more and then let the water cool before using it.

The city says crews will be conducting flushing and testing of the water in the area over the next couple days before lifting the boil advisory.