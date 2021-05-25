Construction continues in Sioux City on Highway 20 and Highway 75 bypass

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Work continues on a two year resurfacing project on the Highway 20 and 75 bypass.

The work began last year from Lakeport to the State Border, this year they will complete from Lakeport to Gordon Drive.



The two-year 15 million dollar project is expected to be wrapped up in the fall.



Currently, they are working on shoulder strengthening, curb and gutter work, and the resurfacing is expected to start in July.



Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation says it was time to renew the surface.

"Well that pavement was in some pretty tough condition and we're looking at quite a bit of traffic on that, you know that's one of our busier routes in the metro area so it was time to freshen up the surface, "said Dakin Schultz, District 3 Transportation Transportation Planner for Iowa DOT.