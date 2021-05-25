Decreasing cloud cover, humidity Tuesday with more storms by Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A front will be moving through the area today and bring some changes to the area as the day goes along.



There will be a lot of cloud cover early on but more sunshine will break through as we head into the afternoon.



As the front goes by, drier air will filter in and give us more comfortable conditions.



The front may still be close enough in the late afternoon to spark a thunderstorm in the Denison area but anything that forms would quickly move to the southeast.



Highs will end up in the low to mid 80s today.



We will be more comfortable overnight though with lows in the mid 50s and less humidity.



Wednesday starts with plenty of sunshine but clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next system.



Scattered thunderstorms look to develop Wednesday evening and some storms overnight could become strong.



More on that chance for storms on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.