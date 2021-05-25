Skip to Content

Gunshots heard near Floyd square on day marking one year since his death

New
11:29 am Top Stories
Stage area set up for George Floyd one year anniversary
Stage area set-up for the Celebration of life event in remembrance of George Floyd at The Commons in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died has been disrupted by gunfire, just hours before a family-friendly street festival marking one year since his death while being arrested by police.

Associated Press video from the scene Tuesday morning shows people running for cover as shots ring out.

Police say one person later turned up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but it isn't clear if that person was injured in the shooting near George Floyd square.

The intersection is to be transformed later Tuesday into an outdoor festival marking one year since Floyd's death, with food, children's activities and a long list of musical performers.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content