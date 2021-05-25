Healthbeat 4: Younger screening age recommended

(CNN) - It's the third leading cause of cancer death.

In recent years, colorectal cancer has affected younger Americans. That is why the recommended age for screening has been lowered.

It is a troubling trend.

"There's been an increasing rate of colon cancer in people under the age of 50," said Dr. Peter Stanich, Gastroenterologist.

Ten-and-a-half percent of new colorectal cancer cases are in people younger than 50 and cases are climbing among adults between the ages of 40 to 49.

"We don't know exactly why that is, but we've been tracking that for at least over the past five years," said Dr. Stanich.

The U. S. Preventive Services Task Force just lowered the recommended age to start screening for colon and rectal cancers from 50 to 45. Colonoscopies are recommended every five years, with stool testing every one to three years.

"The reason that's important is that insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, have to adjust too," said Dr. Stanich.

That means, screenings for an asymptomatic person of average risk in that age group, with no prior history of colorectal cancer, history of colon or rectal polyps, and no family history of genetic disorders will now be covered by most private insurance plans with no copay.

Doctors say it will save lives.

"Both by preventing colon cancer or finding it early enough where the treatment can be as easy enough as a single surgery," said Dr. Stanich.

The U. S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent panel of primary care and prevention experts.

The panel also recommends selective screening among adults, 76- to 85-years-old, based on a patient's overall health, prior screening history and preferences.