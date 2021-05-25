Kristin Rotert hired to take over Northwestern women’s basketball program

ORANGE CITY (KTIV) - It was a big day in Orange City as Northwestern College introduced their new head Women's Basketball coach. Kristin Rotert will take over a program that hasn't had a losing record since the 1993-94 season.

Rotert takes over for former coach Chris Yaw, who stepped down earlier this year after ten years at the helm. Rotert comes to Northwestern after serving as the Director of Operations for the South Dakota State University Women's team the last three years. Rotert also played basketball at SDSU from 2007-2011. Rotert hopes her experience at SDSU will help her as she takes over the Northerwestern Program.

"You know, I think my expereince at South Dakota State has been very valuable in shaping my coaching philosophy and my style of play and I'm really excited about my current roster that we have and the players that we have coming in," said Rotert. "I think we have the right pieces. It's just trying to find a way to put that together and put a competitive product on the floor."

Rotert is the eighth head coach in program history dating back to 1970.