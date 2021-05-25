Military, officials eye fatal jet crash in Vegas near base

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Military and federal authorities are probing the cause of a fighter jet crash that killed a civilian pilot from Las Vegas but didn’t injure anyone in a residential area near Nellis Air Force Base. The Clark County coroner said Tuesday the pilot was 43-year-old Nicholas Hamilton. The Dassault Mirage F-1 crashed Monday afternoon in a backyard where the homeowner escaped injury. The French-built aircraft was owned and operated by Florida-based Draken US, a military contractor, for aerial war games flown from Nellis. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says it’s too early to know the cause of the crash. Draken said the company was cooperating with authorities.