Norfolk Visitors Bureau launches third “Sculpture Walk”

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - If you've ever walked through downtown Norfolk, Nebraska, you may have passed some art along the way.

In 2018, the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau started the downtown "sculpture walk" with ten sculptures. Two more are added every year.



This year marks the third "sculpture walk". And, with the new sculptures coming this year, there will be 14 sculptures.

"Tourism is obviously very important to us and so when our visitors come to town we want to make sure they have a great experience, when they park their car they can see art along the way. It adds to that experience of downtown" said Traci Jeffrey, Executive Director of the Norfolk Visitors Bureau.

You can find the sculptures from First Street to Seventh Street, and on Braasch Avenue. Maps of the sculpture walk are available at the Norfolk Visitors Bureau.