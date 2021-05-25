Okoboji businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend

(KTIV) -- As Memorial Day quickly approaches, businesses at Lake Okoboji are experiencing staffing shortages.

Debbie Parks, the marketing director for Parks Marina, said job applications are slowly starting to come in. She said they need around 400 staffers each summer to run all their businesses smoothly.

However, Parks said they are also experiencing inventory and boat shortages as well.

She said the past year has been stressful, but they are learning to manage.

The restaurants are limiting or cutting menu items until availability comes back.

"We have limited, there are some things we have cut out because just hard to get items. Prime rib on occasion, you can't get it. So we were running that every weekend. But we are finding that it's coming back. So we just keep an eye on it. But sometimes we can't keep things on a regular menu. So we're running more specials, adding things as you can get it, stuff like that," said Debbie Parks.

When it comes to preparing for Memorial Day Weekend, Parks said there isn't a lot new to prepare for.

"You know, this summer for us is way more typical than last summer was. Last summer was very, very stressful. You know, the rules were changing every week. Every week we would listen to the governor's speech. You know, we were constantly in contact with the Restaurant and Bar Association to make sure we were following the rules. It was stressful. So this year, you know, this feels like more of the normal and we expect it to be very, very busy, and we're going to welcome everybody back," said Parks.

Parks said that last year, despite the pandemic, their businesses did well. She credits having outdoor seating available.