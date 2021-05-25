Perry Creek Branch Library reopens

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Public Library has officially opened all three of their branches as of yesterday since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Perry Creek Library was the last of the three branches to reopen, but finally welcomed the public inside on May 24th. During opening day the library welcomed over 100 patrons through their doors.

Throughout the course of the pandemic the Perry Creek Branch provided curbside pick up for their patrons, but is now offering in person pick up.

Library workers ask that patrons limit their time inside the library to one hour a day, and are strongly encouraging wearing masks.

The library's summer reading program starts on June 1st, which provides free summer reading kits and a chance to win several prizes throughout the summer.