Polish, Czech leaders seek to resolve coal mine dispute

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The government leaders of Poland and the neighboring Czech Republic are holding intensive talks in an attempt to solve a years-long dispute over a Polish coal mine. The Czech government says the brown coal Turow mine is draining groundwater from communities and causing other environmental harm to Czech citizens. It took the case to the top European Union court, which last week issued a temporary injunction ordering Poland to immediately halt coal extraction at the site. But Polish authorities are defying the order, saying they cannot close the mine because doing so would lead to power cuts for millions of Poles and suspend industrial operations. The Czech and Polish prime ministers were discussing the issue Tuesday.